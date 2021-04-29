VNX Exchange Price Hits $0.0898 (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded 53% lower against the US dollar. One VNX Exchange coin can now be purchased for $0.0898 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. VNX Exchange has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $117,988.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VNX Exchange alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00067812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00020395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00075641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.76 or 0.00823081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00097836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001579 BTC.

VNX Exchange Profile

VNX Exchange is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io. VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog. VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Exchange Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNX Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNX Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.