Vonage (VG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.15 million. On average, analysts expect Vonage to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VG opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Vonage has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.99, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,485,112.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,858 shares of company stock worth $5,408,225. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

