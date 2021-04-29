Voyager Token (VGX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.44 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.14 or 0.00007694 BTC on exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $921.29 million and $6.44 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00068309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00079482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.30 or 0.00839728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00099222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.