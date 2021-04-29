Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Down 4.9%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.22 and last traded at $24.56. 80,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,252,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on VUZI. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Get Vuzix alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vuzix by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter worth $320,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vuzix by 183.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,012 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.