Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) Short Interest Down 72.6% in April

Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the March 31st total of 306,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vy Global Growth stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,207,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,000. Vy Global Growth makes up approximately 2.6% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Vy Global Growth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vy Global Growth alerts:

Vy Global Growth stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 163,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,175. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29. Vy Global Growth has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Vy Global Growth Company Profile

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Vy Global Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vy Global Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.