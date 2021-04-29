Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Short Interest Update

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VYCO opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Vycor Medical has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14.

Get Vycor Medical alerts:

Vycor Medical Company Profile

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. The company provides non-invasive rehabilitation therapies for those who have vision disorders resulting from neurological brain damage that caused by a stroke. It operates in two segments, Vycor Medical and NovaVision.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Vycor Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vycor Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.