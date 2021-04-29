W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $71.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CL King downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

Shares of GRA opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $68.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 326.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,874,000 after buying an additional 1,285,172 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.