Walter S. Woltosz Sells 24,000 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SLP stock opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.39, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.11. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 12.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 11.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 126.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

