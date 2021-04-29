Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

WMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.29.

WMG traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.97. 3,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,656. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,816,000 after buying an additional 3,241,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,017,000 after buying an additional 1,029,381 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,019,000 after buying an additional 570,164 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,242,000 after buying an additional 598,621 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,184,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,996,000 after purchasing an additional 239,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

