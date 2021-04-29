Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

NYSE WCN traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.54. 826,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,224. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 151.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.13.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.50.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

