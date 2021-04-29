Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $136.35 and last traded at $136.22, with a volume of 16982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.06.

The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,840,000 after buying an additional 1,629,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,952,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,247,000 after purchasing an additional 474,165 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.15.

About Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

