Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $147.00 at Raymond James

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.77.

WM stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $136.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.15.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 52.27%.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 28.2% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Waste Management by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 128,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,634,000 after buying an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 52.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

