Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Hits New 1-Year High at $950.00

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 950 ($12.41) and last traded at GBX 950 ($12.41), with a volume of 17457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 915 ($11.95).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 692.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 559.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £147.17 million and a PE ratio of 96.91.

Water Intelligence Company Profile (LON:WATR)

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

