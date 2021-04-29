Watsco, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Watsco in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.70. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.50.

Shares of WSO opened at $290.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.65. Watsco has a 52 week low of $150.09 and a 52 week high of $295.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,159,000 after acquiring an additional 32,899 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Watsco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,268,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Watsco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,578,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in Watsco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 399,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Watsco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 351,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,744,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

