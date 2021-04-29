Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $56.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WBS. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Webster Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.09.

Webster Financial stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,671. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

