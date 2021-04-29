Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

FBC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

NYSE FBC opened at $47.57 on Thursday. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

