Wedbush Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.05.

Shares of BBY opened at $117.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $70.71 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Best Buy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 44,247 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $485,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.