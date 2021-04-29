Wedbush Lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to Neutral

Wedbush cut shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $125.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $135.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a sell rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.05.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $117.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.68. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $70.71 and a twelve month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $310,188.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,594. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.