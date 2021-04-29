Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $32.28 and last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 24839 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRI. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

