Welbilt (WBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Welbilt has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Welbilt to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Welbilt stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 561.75 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

