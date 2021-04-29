Wells Fargo & Company Increases Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $120.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.65.

NYSE CNI opened at $108.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.36. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $77.20 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $2,808,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

