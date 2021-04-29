Wells Fargo & Company Increases Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $130.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.27.

FND stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,403. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.65. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $83,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

