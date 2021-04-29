Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is Marathon Asset Management LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,551,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349,202 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 2.5% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $177,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 175,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,110,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.84, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

