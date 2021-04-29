Wells Fargo & Company Raises Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $74.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IART. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

IART stock opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,834,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,551. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $14,619,641.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock worth $74,379,561. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 792,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $46,303,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,071,000 after acquiring an additional 572,291 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $175,981,000 after purchasing an additional 244,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 263.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,545 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,473,000 after buying an additional 206,260 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.