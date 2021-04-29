Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $120.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $106.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.96. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,806.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,966,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,329 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,557,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,964,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,325,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

