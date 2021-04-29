WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $36.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.14%.

In other news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $648,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,334.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,164 shares of company stock valued at $931,612. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSBC. Piper Sandler cut WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

