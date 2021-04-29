WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Gap Down to $36.68

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.68, but opened at $35.14. WesBanco shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 1,809 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.14%.

In other news, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $182,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,860.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $648,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,334.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in WesBanco by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 19,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

