West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.950-7.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.95-7.10 EPS.

WST stock opened at $322.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $185.09 and a 52 week high of $326.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

