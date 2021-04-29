Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, an increase of 148.7% from the March 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of EMD opened at $13.69 on Thursday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $14.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 153,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 39.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.5% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 29,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

