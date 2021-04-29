Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Down 65.2% in April

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the March 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 17.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period.

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $9.50. 14,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $9.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

