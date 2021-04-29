Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Western Energy Services from $0.10 to $0.35 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Western Energy Services stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.10. Western Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.24 million during the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

