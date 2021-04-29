Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WEF. CIBC raised their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.85 to C$2.35 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.42.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

TSE:WEF opened at C$2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$0.70 and a 12-month high of C$2.20. The firm has a market cap of C$810.50 million and a P/E ratio of 24.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.38.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$318.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.