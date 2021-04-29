Western Midstream Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,871 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,897% compared to the average daily volume of 344 call options.

WES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. US Capital Advisors raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,210 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $21,589,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,321,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,085,000 after acquiring an additional 891,972 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,610,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,253,000 after purchasing an additional 801,966 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

