Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (WNEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Western New England Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Western New England Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Shares of WNEB stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.45. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,567. The stock has a market cap of $212.13 million, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WNEB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

In other news, SVP Allen J. Miles III acquired 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $50,693.34. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,610.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

