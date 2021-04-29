Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.20

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.20 and last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

WLKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $245.65 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director G Stephen Finley acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,679,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $912,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

