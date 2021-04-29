Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WLKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $960.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $245.65 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G Stephen Finley acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 20,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

