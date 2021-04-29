Westwood Management Corp IL Cuts Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Westwood Management Corp IL lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises approximately 2.9% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $32,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,743,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,294,000 after buying an additional 13,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,098.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,927,000 after purchasing an additional 528,975 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,470,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TYL traded down $16.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $424.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,732. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $431.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.19. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TYL. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.20.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

