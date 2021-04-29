Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 4.4% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 210,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,576,661. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.95 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

