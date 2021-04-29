Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of WY opened at $39.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.95. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. FMR LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 902,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

