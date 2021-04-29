Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to post earnings of C$0.47 per share for the quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$373.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.28 million.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$52.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$44.09 and a 52-week high of C$76.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPM. CSFB dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$200,164.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$289,809.18. Also, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$161,359.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares in the company, valued at C$2,119,880.47. Insiders sold a total of 134,015 shares of company stock worth $6,586,592 over the last ninety days.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

