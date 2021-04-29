WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $15.50 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.19% from the stock’s previous close.

WHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WHF opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.