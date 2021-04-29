Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 7,701 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

MO stock opened at $47.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

