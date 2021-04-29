Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. TCF National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $157.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.56. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $100.93 and a one year high of $157.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

