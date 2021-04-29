Whittier Trust Co. Buys 1,851 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $881,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,603,000 after buying an additional 419,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Intuit by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,375,000 after acquiring an additional 267,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU opened at $415.80 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.30 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The company has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.65.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

