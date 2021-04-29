Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $186.62 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.20.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.35.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

