Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $3,994,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $414,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 10.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.10. The company has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.23.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

