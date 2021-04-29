Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 3,871 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 261,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after buying an additional 33,038 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $92.76 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.54 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $140,224.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265 in the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

