Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 6,603 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 48,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $74.12 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2,469.84, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

