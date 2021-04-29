Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHYG. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11,235.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.89 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24.

