Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 1,312 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

Shares of STE opened at $210.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $138.66 and a 52-week high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

